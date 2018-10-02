Tech. VP heads delegation to Kenya, Uganda

Sattari is accompanied by representatives from ministries of health, science, foreign affairs, as well as Trade Promotion Organization, Export Development Bank, and heads of 45 knowledge-based companies active in the field of exports to East African markets.

The visit to Kenya and Uganda is in line with export development and international business programs for knowledge-based enterprises, which kicked off a few years ago as part of the activities of Science and Technology Vice-Presidency in support of these companies.

The companies accompanying Sattari on these visits are active in various sectors including health, medical equipment, herbal and chemical medicine, ICT, chemical industry, electronics, advanced technologies, technical and engineering services, mining industry, etc.

A forum is scheduled to be held between Iranian knowledge-based companies and corresponding companies from Kenya and Uganda, during which the sides will exchange views and sign a number of memoranda of understanding.

Sattari is also slated to hold talks with Uganda’s president, minister of science, minister of agriculture, as well as deputy minister of health.

While in Kenya, the Iranian vice-president will meet and hold talks with his counterpart and minister of science.

MS/IRN83051471