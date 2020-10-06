Iran plays significant role in Afghan peace talks: Atmar

He made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the Taliban must show flexibility in the peace talks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani along with Mohammad Hanif Atmar is currently in Qatar to resolve a number of problems in Afghan peace talks.

Atmar maintained that one of the aims of this visit is to use the role of Qatar in the Afghan peace process and further expressed hope that the negotiations could lead to a ceasefire.

"Apart from Qatar, the US, Pakistan, Iran, Russia, and China have an important role to play in the talks, and the Afghan government is negotiating with all of these countries to achieve the desired result," he added.

Three weeks after the beginning of the inter-Afghan talks between the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, direct talks between the two sides have not yet taken place due to differences in the negotiating process.

