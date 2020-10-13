  1. Politics
Oct 13, 2020

3 Afghan police officers killed in Takhar Province

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Three members of Afghan local police forces were killed by the Taliban in Takhar Province on Monday

Security sources in Takhar Province announced that the Taliban killed three local police officers in an attack on a security checkpoint on Monday, AVA Press reported.

Four other officers were also injured during the attack, sources added.

The Taliban have not yet issued any statement in this regard.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

