Iran urges expansion of Afghan electrify infrastructure ties

Ha'eri made the remarks in his Tuesday meeting with Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, Afghanistan's Minister of Economy in Kabul.

Referring to the sixth meeting of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Commission held in Kabul and attended by the Iranian energy minister, the deputy minister submitted the draft of the sixth meeting's MoU and some other related documents.

The Afghan minister, for his part, appreciated the efforts made and pointed to the many commonalities between the two countries and the need to accelerate the development of relations. He expressed his support for any action for development of bilateral relations, especially in electricity sector.

Afterwards, Ha'eri met and held talks with Afghan FM Mohammad Hanif Atmar, where he called for the support of Afghanistan ministry of foreign affairs for cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

"We consider Iran as our second home and Iranians regard Afghanistan as their second home, so we will welcome and support any action that accelerates the development of relations," Atmar said.

A delegation from the Iranian ministry of energy left Tehran for Afghanistan on Sunday to develop mutual relations and discuss joint ventures in electricity sector.

The delegation was meant to discuss the establishment of a wind corridor at the Iran-Afghanistan joint border is of the important issues which is to be conferred during this trip.

The corridor will be one of the best areas to install wind farms to convert wind energy into electricity.

As accorded, an exhibition of the achievements of the Iranian electricity industry is also scheduled to be held in Afghanistan. Investors, traders and officials of the Afghan electricity industry will visit the exhibition.

Based on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the two countries in August 2019, Iran repairs damaged electric transformers and turbines of power plants in Afghanistan.

As reported, the value of annual trade between Afghanistan and Iran has reached more than 1.5 billion dollars, and Iran, as Afghanistan's largest trading partner, exported the most to the neighboring country last year.

