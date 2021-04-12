Iran emphasizes full support for lasting peace in Afghanistan

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments in the region.

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed latest situation of peace talks in Afghanistan especially process of inter-Afghan peace talks and Istanbul Summit.

Special Representative of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard emphasized Tehran's full support for efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Taherianfard also discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and current negotiation process with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

MA/5187749