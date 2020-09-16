CBI put economic growth at -0.6% in Q1

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put the economic growth of country in the first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 22) at -0.6 percent without oil included.

Abdolnaser Hemmati broke the news on Mon. and put the country’s economic growth with oil included at -2.8 percent.

UAE, Bahrain pact with Zionists means accepting humiliation

A member of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Tuesday that the accorded agreement between the UAE and Bahrain with the Zionist regime is accepting humiliation in the name of peace.

Iran must turn enemies’ threat into an opportunity: Speaker

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the country must turn the enemies’ threat into an opportunity especially in the current situation that the country is grappling with sanctions.

He made the remarks in the open session of Parliament on Tue. after hearing the Iranian oil minister’s report on the performance and activities of his ministry and added, “In the current situation that the country is under tough and unjust US sanctions, we cannot settle existing problems with the previously-adopted objectives and plans, so that these plans should be updated according to the current requirements.”

Iran oil export doing well despite US economic war

Condemning the US and the Zionists’ economic war against Iran, the Iranian Oil Minister asserted that the country, as one of the largest exporters of oil products in the world, is doing well in petrochemical products exports.

Speaking in Iranian Parliament’s open session on Tuesday, Bijan Zangane gave a report over the performance of the Ministry of Oil and its development programs, stating, “Increasing the production capacity of the joint oil and gas fields, avoiding crude sales, expanding gas supply, increasing gas exports, supporting domestic manufacturing and knowledge-based firms, as well as countering oil sanctions are among the programs on our agenda.”

West Asia under influence of Iran-Iraq brotherly relations

The top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the West Asian region is under the influence of the fraternal, close, and good neighborly relations between Iran and Iraq.

On Tuesday morning, Nouri al-Maliki, the former Prime Minister of Iraq and the secretary-general of the Islamic Dawa Party met and held talks with Ali Akbar Velayati, the top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran.

Iranian, Russian diplomats discus Syria’s developments

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and special representative of the Russian president for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov held talks about the latest developments in the region, especially Syria.

In a meeting in Moscow, Jalali and Bogdanov discussed the ongoing developments in the region as well as the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

Iran ready for any assistance to peace process in Afghanistan

Islamic Republic of Iran has voiced its readiness for any assistance to the peace process in neighboring Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Tue. evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his satisfaction with holding inter-Afghan talks and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran spares no efforts to offer any assistance to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Iran, Brazil eyeing trade promotion via 3 coop. agreement

During a video conference held on Tuesday, some Iranian and Brazilian officials stressed on boosting trade relations between the two countries in the framework of three cooperation documents.

Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos,the Brazilian Ambassador in Iran met and held talks with Alimurad Sarafrazi, head of the center for public relations and international affairs of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture.

Talks between Iran, Azerbaijan kick off on PTA

First round of talks between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan started on Tue. via videoconference for signing and sealing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

In this edition of talks, which was held by the representatives of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and various divisions of the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, representatives of the foreign ministries of the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan and also economic attaché of Iranian Embassy to Baku also attended.

Rouhani to hold talks with Azeri counterpart in near future

Iran's newly-appointed Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to hold a videoconference with his Azeri counterpart in the near future.

Mousavi maintained that the Iranian President is scheduled to hold a videoconference with his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in near future.

MP calls for strengthening energy diplomacy in intl. markets

A member of Iranian Parliament’s Energy Commission urged for invigorating and bolstering diplomacy of energy optimally in the international markets.

Speaking at the open session of Parliament on Tue. and in the course of reviewing development projects of the Ministry of Oil, Hossein Hosseinzadeh stated, “Unfortunately, we are witnessing the reduced pressure of gas at South Pars and Zagros gas fields, so that effective steps should be taken in order to strengthen the reduced gas pressure.”

US intelligence agencies' worn-out policy has no buyer

Following an American newspaper that accused Iran of plotting against a US diplomat in South Africa, the Iranian Embassy in Pretoria said that this worn-out policy of US intelligence agencies no longer has a buyer.

Iran reiterates concern on Saudis’ secret nuclear activities

Iran has once again expressed its concerns over the “non-transparent” nuclear activities of Saudi Arabia.

Mohsen Baharvand, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs, met and held talks with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna on Tuesday.

Iran update: COVID-19 claims 140 lives in 24 hours

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus disease has claimed 140 lives across the country in the past 24 hours.

Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that the total death toll of the disease has hit 23,453 in the country as of Tuesday noon.

ZZ/