Afghanistan hails Iran’s position in Afghan Peace Process

Speaking in a meeting of Joint Border Commission between Iran and Afghanistan on Monday, Mirwais Nab thanked Iran for its assistance and hosting Afghan refugees and praised Iran’s strong position in supporting peace process led by Afghan government.

Holding this meeting after seven years is a valuable step for the development and expansion of cooperation between the two countries, he emphasized.

He then called on delegation of the two countries to reach a new and effective understanding in a friendly and positive ambience in the field of various cooperation along border.

In this meeting, Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Ministry called for discussing about regular working plan for modernizing border signs, renewing Border Agreement inked between Iran and Afghanistan as well as reopening of second bridge of Milak Border in Afghanistan’s Nimrouz.

Bahador Aminian Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with organizing such meeting after years between the two countries and added, “I am confident that the two sides will achieve good results.”

He expressed hope that the two countries will be able to resolve many problems and obstacles ahead of development of border exchanges at borders between the two countries.

Aminian pointed to the current situation of transport and transit between Iran and Afghanistan and added, “We hope that this Joint Commission will help explore ways of expanding transport and transit exchanges between the two countries more than before.”

MA/IRN84071978