Mortar shells of Karabakh conflict injures Iranian child

Ali Amiri, Governor of Khoda Afarin County in East Azarbaijan province, said on Thursday that five shells have hit ‘Parviz Khanlou’ village near the borders, noting that two of them have hit residential areas.

He said that a 6-year-old child was injured during the incident and was immediately sent to the hospital and received treatment. The injury was not serious and the child is back home, he added, according to IRNA.

Since the start of the military conflict on Sunday, numerous mortar shells have hit the Iranian soil.

Tehran has pointed to the need for a ceasefire and solving the dispute through dialogue while also warning both sides about mistakenly firing towards the Iranian soil.

