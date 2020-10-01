Russia, France, US call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States and Emmanuel Macron of France in a joint statement have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict without preconditions.

"We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," the statement reads, Tass reported.

The presidents urged an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

They also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in their joint statement. "We mourn the victims and express our condolences to the families of those killed and wounded," the presidents said, according to the Public Radio of Armenia.

MAH/TASS