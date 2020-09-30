Rumors about Iran's aid to Armenia completely baseless: Vaezi

He made the remarks in his phone call with Azerbaijan Republic's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

"Azerbaijan Republic has an important and special place in Iran's foreign policy, and we have always used every opportunity to strengthen and develop our relations with this country," said Vaezi.

Expressing concern over the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he stressed, "We are following the recent developments closely and ready to assist in resolving the differences between the two countries through dialogue and negotiation within the framework of the laws and regulations of international law."

In this regard, Vaezi strongly rejected the rumors spread in some media, social networks and cyberspace that Iran is sending aid to Armenia in the conflict between the two countries, saying, "These rumors are completely baseless and are aimed at disrupting the good relations between Iran and Azerbaijan."

"Undoubtedly, good, strategic and comprehensive relations between Tehran and Baku will not be affected by such baseless rumors," he added.

Shahin Mustafayev, for his part, called Iran a good neighbor and friend of Azerbaijan, saying, "The two countries have sincere relations with each other and we should not allow these good relations to be damaged by the efforts of the opposition."

Referring to the religious, cultural and social commonalities of Iran and Azerbaijan, he added, "The high officials of the two countries have made great efforts to develop and deepen the Tehran-Baku relations, and today these relations are at a very good level."

On Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic Iran, closely monitors the transit of goods via its borders and it never allows weapons and ammunition to be transferred through the Iranian soil.

