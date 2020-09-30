  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2020, 10:07 AM

Iran stresses peaceful settlement of Baku-Yerevan dispute

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Referring to Iran's stances in support of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran's Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of disputes with Armenia.

Attending the meeting of the Agriculture Ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, which was held through videoconference on Tuesday, Mousavi stressed the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and opposition to the occupation and the need for peaceful settlement of disputes with Armenia within the framework of international rules.

He offered his condolences to the people and government of Azerbaijan on the loss of a large number of civilians in the recent military conflict.

Iranian envoy also condemned the efforts of third parties and special circles to spread rumors and false news with the aim of undermining the friendly and brotherly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, constructive talks were held between the Ministers of Agriculture of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop bilateral cooperation in various agricultural sectors of the two countries.

