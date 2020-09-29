Iraqis' resistance against ISIL outcome of Sistani's wisodom

The resistance and unity of the Iraqi people against the conspiracy of the Americans, Zionists and Saudis as well as the ISIL is the product of his wisdom and significant role, the Iranian commander said in his meeting with the veterans of the sacred defense.

He noted that Iraqi Marjas have always played a significant role in maintaining independence and defending the security of Iraq.

Stating that Ayatollah Sistani has always been respected by the Iranian people and government, President Rouhani also said on Tuesday that the role of his eminence in establishing security and stability in Iraq is unique.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in a Monday tweet in Arabic appreciated the role of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in establishing stability and security in Iraq.

"The great authority, His Eminence, Ayatollah Sistani is the fortress of Iraq, the security valve for the region, and an asset for the entire Islamic world," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"Iran appreciates the role of his eminence in establishing security and stability in Iraq, preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, getting rid of the occupying forces and building a new Iraq according to the requirements of its brotherly people," he added.

