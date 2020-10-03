Ayat. Sistani, ‘symbol of ‘rationality, wisdom’: VP

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Ayatollah Shahrestani, representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Sat., Es’hagh Jahangiri reiterated that the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is a symbol of rationality and wisdom of authority.

While expressing condolences on the arrival of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which marks forty days after Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions were martyred at Karbala Battlefield, Jahangiri said, “It is hoped that problems and difficulties would be overcome under the guidelines and recommendations of the Grand Atayollah Sistani and other outstanding Shia Marjas.”

He pointed to the pressures and problems caused by US sanctions imposed against the country and added, “Unjust and cruel US sanctions have inflicted heavy damages and pressures on the livelihood of people and it is hoped that these problems will be settled at the unsparing efforts and cooperation of people as well as guidelines of the prominent Shia Marjas.”

Ayatollah Sharestani, representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, appreciated the government’s efforts to confront US sanctions and management of coronavirus, COVID-19, and added, “With the cooperation and collaboration of all walks of life, the country will witness the eradication of coronavirus.”

Unlike previous years, Arbaeen pilgrimage in this year has been restricted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

