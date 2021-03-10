Ayatollah Sistani’s wise stances, source of honor for Islam

While praising wise stances of Iraqi Top Shia Cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani during a meeting with Pope Francis Head of the Catholic Church, Deputy Head of Leader's Office for International Communications Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Qomi reiterated that Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s wise positions became a source of honor for the Islamic world.

Speaking in a meeting among a number of officials of cultural institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wed., Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Qomi pointed to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's emphasis in this historic meeting on important international issues, including the occupation of Palestinian lands and territories by Zionist regime and said, "The emphasis of Grand Ayatollah Sistani struck a lasting nail to the conspiracy to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel.”

Ayatollah Sistani's expression of dissatisfaction with the state of poverty, deprivation, discrimination, and sanctions, and his insistence that religious leaders must act to their responsibilities can be a clear example of the Qur'anic teaching among followers and leaders of the Abrahamic religions, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojjatoleslam Qomi referred to the appreciation of leader of the world's Catholics for Ayatollah Sistani's strategy in protecting the lives of people and also Christians and expressed hope that obstacles for cooperation between Islam and Christianity would be removed.

With the cooperation of true followers of Islam and Christianity, “We will witness improvement of situation of the deprived in the world,” he emphasized.

Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on March 06 and met and held talks with top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Najaf during the first-ever papal visit to Iraq.

MA/5166785