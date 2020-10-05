Iraqi army arrest 2 ISIL commanders in southern Baghdad

In a statement on Sunday, the Iraqi Interior Ministry announced that Iraqi security forces have launched a new anti-ISIL operation in southern Baghdad, Baghdad Today reported.

The statement added that the forces have identified and arrested two ISIL commanders during the operation.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi security forces have reportedly captured eight ISIL terrorist elements in Nineveh province on Sunday.

The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, the Iraqi Army, and other security forces have carried out a series of military operations against terrorists during this period.

They have managed to destroy ISIL bases in some areas and arrest some terrorist members during the operations.

