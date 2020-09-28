  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2020, 9:00 PM

Ayatollah Sistani fortress of Iraq, safety valve for region

Ayatollah Sistani fortress of Iraq, safety valve for region

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in a Monday tweet in Arabic appreciated the role of Iraq's most prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in establishing stability and security in Iraq.

"The great authority, His Eminence, Ayatollah Sistani is the fortress of Iraq, the security valve for the region, and an asset for the entire Islamic world," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"Iran appreciates the role of his eminence in establishing security and stability in Iraq, preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, getting rid of the occupying forces and building a new Iraq according to the requirements of its brotherly people," he added.

Earlier, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Ali Alavi-Gorgani said Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is a symbol of Iraqi national unity.

HJ/5035376

News Code 164093

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News