Coronavirus cases pass 33.5 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 33,568,735 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,006,702 and recoveries amounting to 24,889,828.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world as 7,361,633 people have been infected there, including 209,808 fatalities and 4,609,636 recoveries.

India has registered 6,145,291 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 96,351 people have died.

There are now more than 4,748,327 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil and 142,161 people have died.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 1,167,805, with a total death toll of 20,545.

It is followed by Colombia, Peru, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, France, and Chile in terms of infection.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 449,960 positive cases and death toll of 25,779.

