Iran, Russia stress coop. to counter US in Central Asia

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan, and the ways to fight against coronavirus, as well as cooperation between the two countries in international organizations and forums to counter US unilateral and illegal actions.

They also discussed the latest developments in Central Asia and the Caucasus, including Belarus, Georgia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Jalali and Rudenko also stressed the need for consultation and interaction between the two countries on Central Asia and the Caucasus and the need for cooperation between Iran and Russia in dealing with threats in this area, including the threat of terrorism and US influence in the region.

Stating that Tehran and Moscow have common or close views and positions on most regional and international issues, Jalali stressed the need for interaction and cooperation between the two countries, especially in dealing with threats posed by illegal and destructive US actions in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Rudenko, for his part, said that Russia values its relations with Iran and the relations between the two countries are developing in line with the agreements reached between the Presidents of the two countries.

The two sides also expressed their desire for continued contacts and meetings on regional issues.

