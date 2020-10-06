Ghadir radar plays key role in boosting Iran's defense power

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony of joining Ghadir Radar System to radar system of country’s air defense network, launched in Yazd province, on Tue., he appreciated the unflinching efforts of technical and operational forces of IRGC’s Aerospace in this respect.

The Commander of Iran's Army and Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base pointed to the significance of country’s military achievements and added, “With the launch of such advanced and sophisticated radar systems, the power of detection and control of air defense system over all parts of skies of the country has increased significantly.”

About 20 years ago, many of Iran's radar systems failed due to lack of a component and part, he said, adding, “Today, the elite and talented youth of the country have the ability to build and manufacture advanced radar systems.”

Iran’s Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi reiterated that “Ghadir” Radar System plays an important role in promoting defensive and offensive power of Iran.

