Leader's wisdom thwarts enemies' conspiracy

Speaking in a ceremony, Major General Hossein Salami made some remarks over the Imposed War (1980-1988) during which the Iranian nation stood against the enemy who was supported by many countries at that time.

“With respect to the unequal military arrangement in Imposed War, Iran could have been defeated", Salami said and added, “However the victory of Iran, under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, in that unequal war changed all equations.”

Iran’s victory revealed that it is not the equipment that changes the equations in a war, but it is the manpower and powerful leadership that bring about changes, he explained.

“Today, after several years, hostilities against Iran have not ended yet”, he continued.

Referring to the current all-out pressures and sanctions against Iran, Salami noted, “Iran’s enemies in the economic war put maximum pressure on our country, however, in return Iran’s Leader came up with the wise solution of resistance to foil the plots of the enemies.”

Resistance, as the Leader’s effective key against the pressures and sanctions, thwarted the conspiracy of the enemies and changed their equations in West Asia and in the international level, he added.

RHM/5034955