Iran not after war, but ready to deter threats

“We have never been after [any] war and will never seek one,” Rear Admiral Sayyari told a gathering of war veterans in Tehran on Tuesday, commemorating the 29th anniversary of the repatriation of Iranian prisoners of war from Iraq.

The top commander underlined that while Iran does not seek war with any state, the nation will be the ultimate winner of "any potential warfare against the Islamic Republic".

He said the Iranian people proved their resistance and courage against the external threats with their selfless endeavors during the eight-year war with Iraq.

“The Holy Defense [Iraq-Iran War] created a great deterrence power for Iran and showed that the Iranian nation will never stop supporting their leaders,” he added.

He pointed to Iranian military’s defensive developments, saying the military is now more powerful than ever, as the country has boosted the forces’ various subcategories and different Army divisions have undergone major structural changes overhauls.

He further added the nation’s courage and the military’s advances have pushed away the enemies who have been seeking to undermine Iran’s integrity.

