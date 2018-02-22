Enemies gradually retreating from their malicious objectives

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Secretary of Expediency Council (EC) Mohsen Rezaei said, “after elapse of more than 39 years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, enemies of the country are on the verge of retreating their goals despite threatening measures.”

Speaking on Thursday in the first commemoration ceremony of the martyred engineering held at martyrs Fallahnejad Amphitheater in Karaj, Rezaei added, “although enemies of the country are on the verge of failure in the battlefronts, they [enemies] do not stop conspiracy against the Islamic Establishment and Islamic Revolution.”

After the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran was a third country in the face of international coalition, so that these countries joined their hands together in order to suffocate the divine message in the bud but they failed.”

The noble nation of Iran gained salient victory during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran during 1980-1988), he said, adding, “after that, enemies of the country fell into war with one another although Iran’s victory was a divine miracle.”

He pointed to the self-sacrifice of engineers of the country during Iran-Iraq war and said, “when Abadan was besieged, engineers identified the swamps with their unity and amity and managed to convey guns, ammunition, water and food to combatants.”

He referred to the economic woes facing the country and said, “some part of economic dilemma in the country is related to the mismanagement while the other part is related to the economic sanctions imposed against the country.”

Rezaei called on all responsible officials and noble nation of Islamic Iran to cooperate with one another in order to settle problems.

