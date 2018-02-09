Psychological operations, cyberspace at forefront of confronting enemies in combined war

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Iran’s army commander says the enemies are waging a mixture of a psychological and an armed war against the country, warning that the cyberspace is at the forefront of the new version of war.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in a ceremony in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the voctory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran in the holy city of Qom.

In his remarks, the army commander said that the Iraq-Iran war was mostly an armed war rather than a psychological warfare, while during the recent fight against the ISIL both types of war became equally important.

Major General Mousavi said that in the new version of war against Iran, which we call "Mixed Warfare," psychological and cyberspace are at the forefront, and the enemy is using a variety of ways, including economic, political and cultural problems, to wage a psychological warfare against the country, adding "today, smartphones and cyberspace are weapons of war, that require a new defensive shield against them.”

He said that today disappointment and distrust are two major means that the enemy is using, declaring “everyone who tries to frustrate the nation has served and helped the enemy.”

The army commander went on to say "we are a powerful nation and we can solve all our problems ourselves,” highlighting that the United States does not dare to wage a war against Iran.

Referring to the US government’s recent attempts to curb Iran’s defensive program, Major General Mousavi underlined "the enemy is sensitive to our defensive power, and the arrogant president of the United States, contrary to the world diplomatic community, wants everyone to behave according to his will."

At the end of his remarks, the army commander called for a massive turnout to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Sunday February 11.

KI/4223294