Army to nip in bud any greed of enemies: Army cmdr.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr in 1982 during the Iran–Iraq War, Mousavi issued a message, saying that today the enemy is disappointed at military actions against Iran and has started oppressive economic sanctions, psychological wars, and media war against the country.

On the eve of the 40th anniversary of the Holy Defense, the war of wills between Iran and the hegemonic powers of the world, he said, adding that the Iranian people will turn all these threats into opportunities with deep insight of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s Army will nip in the bud any greed of the enemies for the country, he noted.

