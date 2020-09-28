New development in region to end to detriment of Israelis

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday in the 13th Annual Research Conference on the Zionist Regime, held at the venue of Secretariat of International Conference in Support for the Palestinian Intifada in cooperation with Abrar Contemporary Center of Tehran.

According to the strategic vision of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will not be lso ong that the Zionist regime will be disappeared and uprooted from the world and in this context, “I suggest that the subject of this conference should be changed to Zionism research,” Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

“Because we see that they (Zionist regime) are like spider webs which are present in different continents, ranging from Africa to Europe and the United States, and operate as a network, he said, adding, “In this respect, it is important that people and public opinion of the world know about this network.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the so-called “Deal of the Century” and added, “The US-brokered plan has faced and will face several debacles and failures, so that Zionists and Americans are seeking to divide and disintegrate the Islamic countries.”

This process has started a long time ago and is being followed in the so-called plan of “Deal of the Century”, he said, adding. “American- Zionist axis seeks to divide countries of the region in order to secure their own interests and this is an issue that Islamic countries and the region should be vigilant towards it.”

Recently, “We witnessed a meeting was held in the presence of secretary generals of Palestinian Resistance Movement and the regional resistance in Lebanon. Organizing this joint meeting was an important event and conveyed the message that resistance movement with a new approach, unity and synergy, will stand against movements of the United States and Zionist regime as well as its regional allies and consequently, new developments will take place in the region.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs once again pointed out that this meeting and its results conveys this message that new development will take place in the region which will end to the detriment of the Zionist regime.

MA/FNA13990707000998