Naval training centers must be upgraded: Khanzadi

He made the remarks on Monday in a visit to Baqir al-Olum Naval Training Center in Rasht noting that qualitative and quantitative training is significant for the strategic Navy.

Referring to the general policies of the Navy in order to increase combat capability by modern training, Khanzadi maintained that necessary steps have been taken to improve the procedures in the naval training centers.

Emphasizing the importance of upgrading naval training centers with modern technology, he said, “This center has capable commanders and professors in all scientific, military and educational fields as well as a high capacity to perform and expand naval training in the country.”

