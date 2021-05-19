  1. Politics
May 19, 2021, 11:54 AM

Iran's 76th naval flotilla dispatched to intl. waters

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – On Wednesday, the 76th Iranian navy flotilla, consisting of the Alborz destroyer and the Khark helicopter carrier, were dispatched to international waters so as to carry out their missions.

Speaking at the see-off ceremony of the 76th naval fleet who will carry out missions in the international waters, the Deputy Commander of first Imamat Zone of Iran's Army Nay, second rear Admiral Amir Jalil Moghaddam said, “Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with all its might, is present in international waters to protect the interests and resources of the country.”

“Currently, one naval group in the Northern Indian Ocean and another in the Red Sea are protecting the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its shipping lines against the aimful insecurities of global arrogance", he said.

Today, in spite of the shortcomings and oppressive sanctions of the global arrogance, Iran’s Army navy is shining through turning threats into opportunities.

