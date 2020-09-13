Iran-China-Russia joint exercise to influence World' equation

While speaking in an IRIB TV program, Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made some remarks over Iran’s current naval status.

He referred to the reflection of the recent Zolfaghar 99 war game in foreign media, in which one US plane and two drones, that had violated the law and entered the Iranian Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) illegally, were intercepted by homemade Karrar drone, stressing that the important point about this inspiring military exercise is that despite all pressures and sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has accomplished high-tech equipment in defense fields.

This exercise conveys the message that any threats and mischievous acts to Iran will be responded firmly, he added.

Grand Joint Zolfaghar-99 military exercise

He went on to say, “Being the world’s center of energy (Fossil Fuel), the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North part of India Ocean in which three-day exercise was carried out enjoys some global and geopolitical features in terms of the size and strategic waterways.”

As all vessels that import oil and goods to Iran must pass through the maritime passages in the region, therefore Iran attaches great importance on providing its sea borders with security, he said and added, "In Zolfaghar 99 war game we practiced how to establish security, peace, and authority in the area."

Iran’s Navy Commander also seized the chance to announce the Iranian nation that in the upcoming future, Iran’s Armed Force will be equipped with some new, high-tech drones and defense equipment.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to a joint exercise by Iran, China, and Russia which will be carried out in the near future, stressing that this joint effort among these 3 world powers conveys a message that Iran, China, and Russia are capable to influence all equations of the world.

Addressing the countries who have the illusion of unipolarity and self-managing in the world, Khazandi asserted that the joint effort by Iran, China, and Russia will show that the world is moving towards multipolarization.

