Iran Navy capable of monitoring 2.70 bn km of open waters

The Persian Gulf is one of the richest regions and waterways in the world, which has attracted many powers throughout history, Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani the deputy commander of the Iranian Navy said while speaking in the specialized meeting to commemorate the Persian Gulf National Day.

Tahani assessed the Persian Gulf region as having 65% of the world's mineral reserves, saying that such resources have attracted trans-regional powers to the region.

He went on to say, “The Persian Gulf region has always been the center of competition between trans-regional powers, and during the last few years, the most catastrophic wars have taken place in this region.”

Hailing that the Persian Gulf is part of the identity of Islamic Iran, he clarified, “Iran's hosting of naval combined exercises in the Persian Gulf waters shows the decisive naval power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region, which had a significant global impact.”

The naval power of the Islamic Republic of Iran has gone beyond the region and today, Iran Navy is able to maintain the security of the country, monitoring the open waters with an area of ​2. 70 billion kilometers, he also added.

