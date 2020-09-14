'Lasting peace, security', Armed Forces’ salient achievement

In a message on Monday, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi appreciated the Navy staff and organizers of Zolfaghar-99 Joint Military Exercise held in eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz last week.

The text of the message is read as follows,

Sustainable peace and security is the greatest achievement of efforts of Armed Forces of the country which is the manifestation of power and authority of the nation.

The military exercise symbolizes and demonstrates a part of this authority and ability to maintain and strengthen peace and security.

Successful implementation of Grand Zolfaghar-99 Drill, with a focus on sea and the Navy, owes to the unflinching efforts of the competent youth of the Islamic Iran who are able to do the most professional work on the coast, sea and sky.

Benefited from brave and courageous forces and sailors, Islamic Iran will remain safe from threats of enemies forever, because, white-clad navies have stood firmly to protect land and territory of the country with their utmost power, religious and political wisdom.

Hereby, I seize this opportunity to express my special thanks to you all for successful holding of this military exercise and wish prosperity and well-being for the great family of Iran’s Army Navy Forces from the Almighty God.

The three-day exercise, dubbed Zolfaghar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaghar base.

The drill covered an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea, and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

