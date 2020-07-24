Iran’s navy, powerful arm of Establishment against threats

With its presence in the international waters and hoisting the sacred flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international arena, Iran’s Navy is the upper hand of the Establishment in face of threats orchestrated by enemies against the country, said Khanzadi while speaking in a local event in Isfahan province on Friday.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite all cruel pressures and sanctions imposed against the country, has stood with perseverance against all the conspiracies of enemies.”

Iranian Armed Forces are 100% self-sufficient in manufacturing relevant equipment, Khanzadi emphasized.

He endeared the name and memory of martyrs during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran, 1980-1988) and added, “today, the Islamic Revolution of Iran owes its dignity and grandeur to the pure blood of martyrs who sacrificed their soul and body in the battlegrounds .”

“Enemies should know that Iran’s Navy, benefits from all necessary warfare equipment and is ready to stand against enemies' excessive demands and bullying.”

