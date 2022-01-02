US on verge of complete expulsion from region

Addressing the open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf spoke about the role of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani in the region.

Referring to the regional influences of the martyrdom of General Soleimani and other sincere martyrs such as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Ghalibaf said that the United States is on the verge of complete expulsion from the region.

He went on to say that with the support of the nations of the region, God willing, the complete withdrawal of the US will be realized soon.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf spoke about the personal characteristics of Martyr Soleimani, saying that Soeimani was a very humble man towards the oppressed and poor people.

At the same time, he did not bow down to arrogant powers, stood against them to the last breath, and thwarted their plots, Ghalibaf added.

