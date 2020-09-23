US not to succeed in forming new anti-Iranian coalition

He made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the US has always made its efforts to form a coalition against the Islamic Revolution and they will never be able to achieve their goal.

Referring to the presence of US forces in the region, he said, “They will be within our reach if they come to the Persian Gulf.”

“If the US makes a new folly, they will face a power beyond their imagination,” he added.

He went on to say that the US government will never succeed in imposing the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

