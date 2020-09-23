  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2020, 5:00 PM

US not to succeed in forming new anti-Iranian coalition

US not to succeed in forming new anti-Iranian coalition

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said that the US will not be able to form a new coalition against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the US has always made its efforts to form a coalition against the Islamic Revolution and they will never be able to achieve their goal.

Referring to the presence of US forces in the region, he said, “They will be within our reach if they come to the Persian Gulf.”

“If the US makes a new folly, they will face a power beyond their imagination,” he added.

He went on to say that the US government will never succeed in imposing the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

FA/5031309

News Code 163904

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News