Leader vows tough revenge waiting for criminals over Gen. Soleimani martyrdom

"The great and courage IRGC Commander General Ghasem Soleimani was martyred this morning. He attained martyrdom after years of sincere and courageous struggle in the battlefields. I express my deep condolences on the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Brigade General Ghsemi Soleimani," reads the message.

"He was a prominent model of an educated person in the School of Islam and also School of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and dedicated all his life for the sake of the Almighty God," he said, adding, "enemies should bear in mind that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take tough revenge on criminals over the martyrdom of Gen. Ghasem Soleimani."

The noble nation of Islamic Iran will endear the sublime name and memory of General Ghasem Soleimani and others who were martyred in this tragic incident especially Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some of other forces of the PMU, said the leader.

"I announce three days of public mourning in the country and once again express my deep condolences to his bereaved families.

Gen. Ghasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed.

Issuing a statement IRGC announced that the Iranian commander was martyred in a US airstrike early morning today.

Soleimani was a key figure in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

MNA/4814496