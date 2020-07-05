Memory of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani eternal in minds

In the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Martyr Luinent General Qasem Soleimani, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, The Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance said “ The memory of General Qasem Soleimani would always be alive in people’s hearts and minds”, adding that General Soleimani lived all his life gloriously, he was martyred gloriously and he would always remain glorious.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Minister said that during the past 40 years General Soleimani had been always at the forefront of defending the Islamic Republic of Iran's territorial integrity, dignity, and security.

The minister noted that according to the Leader’s remarks, Martyr General Soleimani was the best representative of a moral man, who was always presented in the most difficult arenas of the country.

