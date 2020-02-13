Gen. Soleimani master of Axis of Resistance’s martyrs: Nasrallah

In a TV interview aired Thursday night, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah called Hajj Qasem “master of Axis of Resistance’s martyrs”, stressing that the blood of the Quds Force commander and the commanders who were martyred alongside him will get the US forces out of the region.

Nasrallah repeatedly held back his tears while talking about General Soleimani, who was martyred in a US strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

“I would tell him (angel of death) definitely: take my soul and…. Let go of Hajj Qasem,” he said.

Sayyed Nasrallah and Martyr Soleimani had a special relation. In a documentary released earlier by Al-Manar, Soleimani praised the Hezbollah secretary-general as “devoted”, voicing readiness to sacrifice himself for the Lebanese Resistance leader.

Describing the outstanding characteristics of General Soleimani, the Lebanese leader said, “Haj Qasem was not merely a military commander, he possessed a great multi-aspect character.”

“He was tireless; he worked round the clock without any hesitation.”

Nasrallah said, “When we talk about Hajj Qasem’s legacy, it means taking risks and moving toward the danger in battlefields.”

The martyrdom of General Soleimani is not the end of his legacy to maintain security in the region, Nasrallah stressed.

General Soleimani was well-known for dislodging ISIL terrorists in Iraq and had played a major role in liberating key areas in Syria from the terrorist group. This is why his assassination is viewed as an attempt by the US to take him out to let the terrorists be at large.

His long list of anti-terrorism activities in Syria and Iraq had won him the title of a national hero in Iran who could save the country’s soil from external threats.

