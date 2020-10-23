Iran, Austria discuss joint coop. on containment of COVID-19

Iran's Ambassador to Austria Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani and Director of Austrian Red Cross Michael Opriesnig met and held talks on the expansion of bilateral ties, including the ways to contain coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, Bagherpour Ardakani wrote, “In a very useful meeting with @mopriesnig, we discussed Covid-19 & its diverse side-effects and how @Iranian_RCS & @roteskreuzat can work jointly, with@IFRC help, to contain this global Pandemic. Boosting existing good cooperation of 2 societies in diff. areas was explored too.”

