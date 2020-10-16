IranAir resumes flights to Germany’s Cologne

The Public Relations Department of IranAir on Thu. revealed the resumption of flights to Germany’s Cologne city as of Oct. 30.

This flight, bearing No. 729, leaves Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) at 17:40 on Fridays every week and arrives at Cologne Airport at 21:00 local time.

The flight will be operated on the same day with flight number 728 at 22:30 local time from Cologne airport and will land at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) at 6:15 am on Saturday.

IranAir operates flights to three airports in Frankfurt, Cologne and Hamburg weekly, the Public Relations Dept. added.

