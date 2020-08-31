Iran’s deputy FM holds talks with Austrian FM in Vienna

In this talk, the Austrian foreign minister called on JCPOA members to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA and added, “Austria will continue its partnership to rebuild trust in the region.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Vienna on Monday to attend the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting which will be held tomorrow.

Araghchi will meet and hold talks with some of the heads of the delegations attending this meeting.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be held tomorrow in Vienna, Austria.

