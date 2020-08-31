  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2020, 11:45 PM

Iran’s deputy FM holds talks with Austrian FM in Vienna

Iran’s deputy FM holds talks with Austrian FM in Vienna

TEHRAN, Agu. 31 (MNA) –Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Monday evening.

In this talk, the Austrian foreign minister called on JCPOA members to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA and added, “Austria will continue its partnership to rebuild trust in the region.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Vienna on Monday to attend the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting which will be held tomorrow.

Araghchi will meet and hold talks with some of the heads of the delegations attending this meeting.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be held tomorrow in Vienna, Austria.

MA/5012591

News Code 162959

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News