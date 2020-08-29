  1. Politics
Iran, Austria review security, law enforcement coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Iran and Austria have reviewed the bilateral relations in the field of security, police and law enforcement.

Iran's Ambassador to Austria Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani, in a tweet on Friday, said he had a “very useful” meeting with Wilhelm Sandrisser, a high-ranking security official from Austrian Federal Ministry of the Interior.

“In a very useful meeting with Head of Security Policy and International Affairs of Austria Ministry of Interior @BMI_OE W. Sandrisser & his team,” He wrote.

“We reviewed the very good cooperation between the two countries in security, police and law enforcement areas and discussed how to make them more strengthened,” the envoy added.

Bagherpour Ardakani, is Iran's new ambassador to Vienna, who submitted his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen earlier in July.

