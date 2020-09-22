Coronavirus cases pass 31.4 million worldwide

With over 7 million coronavirus cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The number of infections officially reported in the country now stands at 7,046,216, while the death toll has hit at least 204,506.

India confirmed 2,558 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 5,562,663 as the number of new infections across the country continues to rise.

Brazil has registered 4,560,083 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 137,350 people have died.

It is followed by Russia, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, South Africa, Argentina, France, and Chile in terms of infection.

Belgium, Italy and the UK, among Europe's worst-hit countries, are seeing a resurgence but, so far at least, nothing like March and April. Of the three, the UK's figures look the most worrying. It registered 4,322 cases on September 18.

France, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain are likely dealing with the much-feared second wave and have started taking action to curb it. France, for example, declared 13,498 new cases on Saturday, the highest figure it has recorded.

Iran remains hardest-hit nation in West Asia, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Some 24,478 people have died there from the virus, with 425,481 confirmed cases and 361,523 recoveries.

ZZ/