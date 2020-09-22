Iran registers 3,712 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 429,193 with the death toll standing at 24,656.

According to Lari, 3,922 patients are in critical condition while 363,737 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,800,619 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 31.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 970,074 and recoveries amounting to 23,139,996.

