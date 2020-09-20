Tehran, Budapest call for scientific coop. amid COVID-19

A virtual meeting was held with the presence of Iranian and Hungarian officials including the Iranian ambassador to Budapest, the Hungarian Ambassador in Tehran, chancellors of the University of Yazd, and the heads of science and technology parks as well as other scientific and political figures of the two countries.

Status of higher education in coronavirus, opportunities for scientific, research, innovation, development, and technology transfer cooperation and student exchange between Iran and Hungary as well as scholarship were the issues discussed in the consultative meeting of Iran-Hungary scientific cooperation.

In this video conference, Ataullah Kouhian, the deputy of the Centre for International Scientific Cooperation of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (MSRT), stressed on maintaining international students through special mechanisms such as e-learning, MOOCs, Skype sessions, webinars and added, "Exchange of doctoral students as well as faculty members are among the important issues that must be addressed between Iran and Hungary."

In the end, the two sides agreed that the issues raised in this meeting be recorded, and a working group be formed to implement it.

