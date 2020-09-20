Global COVID-19 fatalities pass 962,000

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 31,024,123 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 962,060 and recoveries amounting to 22,622,373 million.

Some 203,844 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 6,968,918 cases have been confirmed.

India comes in second place with 5,405,252 infections and 86,796 deaths.

Brazil has registered 4,528,347 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 136,565 people have died.

There are now more than 1,103,399 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 19,418 people have died.

Peru (762,865), Colombia (758,398), Mexico (694,121), South Africa (659,656), Spain (659,334) Argentina (622,934), and Chile (444,674), France (442,194) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 422,140 positive cases and the death toll of 24,301.

