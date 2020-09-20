Health Ministry confirms 3,097 new COVID-19 infections

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari announced in her daily press conference on Sunday that 3,097 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 422,140 since the outbreak.

She put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 183, which brings the total death toll to 24,301 in Iran.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesperson, 359,570 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,898 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 3,746,629 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Lari said.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 31,014,795 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 961,782 and recoveries amounting to 22,616,999.

