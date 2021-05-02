'Crab' goes on screen on Atlanta Intl. Film Fest

According to the Public Relations Department of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), Iranian Animation “Crab” made its 16th international appearance at the Atlanta International Film Festival in the United States.

Along with several other short films from the United States, France, Germany, Qatar, Lebanon, Taiwan, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, on April 26, 2020, the "Crab" animation was screened in the competition section of this cinematic event.

The 11-minute animation 'Crab' is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

RHM/5202608