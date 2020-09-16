410,334 infected by, 352,019 recovered from COVID-19 in Iran

Some 2,981 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 410,334 since the outbreak, said Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari in her daily press conference.

She put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 179, which brings the total death toll to 23,632 in Iran.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesperson, 352,019 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,827 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 3,641,581 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Lari said.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 29,727,253 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 939,185 and recoveries amounting to 21,542,359.

