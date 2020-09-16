  1. World
Sep 16, 2020, 9:46 AM

US COVID-19 deaths top 200,000

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The number of coronavirus fatalities worldwide is reaching 940,000 with the US tally passing 200,000 in total.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 29,727,253 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 939,185 and recoveries amounting to 21,542,359.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 6,788,147 cases and 200,197 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (5,020,359), followed by Brazil (4,384,299), Russia (1,073,849), Peru (738,020), Colombia (728,590), Mexico (676,487), South Africa (651,521), Spain (603,167), Argentina (577,338), Chile (437,983) and Iran (407,353), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 133,207 fatalities, followed by India (82,091), Mexico (71,678), the UK (41,664), Italy (35,633), France (30,999), Peru (30,927), Spain (30,004), Iran (23,453), Colombia (23,288), Russia (18,785), South Africa (15,641) Chile (12,040), Argentina (11,852), and Ecuador (10,963).

