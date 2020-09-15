Iranian drama goes to Busan filmfest.

Directed by Navid Mahmoudi, the film is on societal concepts and it specifically goes over the issues two young Afghan immigrants who decide to immigrate to Europe but they have to make a big decision to make it happen.

Mahmoudi brothers have already created a number of successful hits that have attracted national and international attention and consequently they have won a number of awards.

‘A Few Cubic Meters of Love’ directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi not only has bagged many international awards including the Best Film at the Dhaka Int’l Filmfest in Bangladesh, but also it was selected as the Afghan entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards.

‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ and ‘Parting’ are two other award-winning hits they have made.

The Busan International Film Festival, held annually in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.

The 25th edition of Busan International Film Festival will be held on 21-30 October, 2020.

