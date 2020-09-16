'Children of the Night' to be screened at Busan intl. fest.

The film, which was first shown at the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival 'Cinema Verite' last year, will have its debut international screening at the South Korean event in Busan.

The 83-minute-long documentary depicts the life of child soldiers at wars.

One of the most significant film festivals in Asia, BIFF is held online this year due to the spread of the coronavirus. A total of 192 films from 68 countries will take part in different sections of the event.

Besides Nouranipour's documentary, six other films from Iran will also participate in the 2020 BIFF.

Majid Majidi’s award-winning drama “Sun Children” will be competing in Icons, a showcase of the latest films of contemporary iconic filmmakers from around the world.

“Drowning in Holy Water” directed by Navid Mahmoudi, "Killer Spider" by Ebrahim Irajzad, and "The Slaughterhouse" by Abbas Amini will go on screen in A Window on Asian Cinema, a section dedicated to Asian filmmakers.

“All the Time” by Shadi Karamrudi will be competing in the Asian Short Film Competition. “The Art of Living in Danger” by Mina Keshavarz will be screened in the documentary competition.

